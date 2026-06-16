Devoted Husband and Loving Father Brian Finkbeiner Centered Life Around Family, Hard Work and Simple Joys

Brian Finkbeiner, beloved husband and father, died Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the age of 59.

Born on April 21, 1967, to Joann and Ronald "Ron" Finkbeiner, Brian was raised in Manchester, Michigan, where his life was centered around family, hard work, and the simple joys that brought people together. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1985 and later settled in nearby Bridgewater, where he spent his life in the community he loved.

As a young boy, he worked alongside his many uncles on his grandparents' farm. Whether on the farm, hunting, fishing, or spending time outdoors, Brian was happiest when he was busy, listening to oldies country music, and spending time with family and friends.

Following high school, Brian attended Eastern Michigan University, earning a degree in Construction Management. He then joined his parents at Bridgewater Lumber, where he worked alongside his father, Ron, for decades. Over time, their work became more than just a job and developed into a close, lifelong friendship. He was also shaped by his mother, Joann, whose work ethic and determination influenced the way he approached his life. After the business was sold in 2008, Brian continued in the same line of work on his own, using the skills he had built over the years to help countless people bring their projects to life.

Brian was a devoted husband to Mary and a loving father to Jacob and Emily. His family was the center of his world. Nothing brought him greater pride than watching Jacob play baseball and Emily play volleyball. Cheering them on and never missing the moments that mattered most, Brian was always there, filled with pride.

As high school sweethearts, Brian shared 42 wonderful years with Mary, including 32 years of marriage. Together, they built a life side by side, filled with love, laughter, and cherished traditions. Through every season of life, they remained devoted to one another and steadfast in their commitment. They created lasting memories through their travels, many of them spent supporting their children at sporting events, while also enjoying celebrations, adventures, and treasured friendships along the way.

An avid fan of Michigan State football and basketball, as well as the Detroit Tigers and Lions, Brian followed his teams with passion. Whether at the stadium or at home, he never hesitated to offer loud advice.

Brian was known for his willingness to help anyone, his laughter, his quick one-liners, his love of fishing and raising turkeys, and his infectious smile. He had a way of making people laugh and feel at ease wherever he was.

His sudden passing leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of those who loved him. Yet his legacy lives on in the family he cherished, the friends he made, and the many lives he quietly impacted throughout his life.

Brian is survived by his wife, Mary Finkbeiner; his children, Jacob and Emily; his parents, Ron and Joann Finkbeiner; his brother, Brad Finkbeiner; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins,

and extended family members. Brian will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and endlessly loved.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 18th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 19th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 A.M with Rev. Dr. David Bucholtz officiating. Seating will be limited. A luncheon will follow the service and will be held at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, 10425 Bethel Church Rd., Manchester, MI 48158, or to the Manchester Men’s Club, P.O. BOX 171 Manchester, MI 48158. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and at the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Brian, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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