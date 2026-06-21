Public Enjoys a Free Day of Fun and Exercise at the Saline Rec Center

The pools and gym were busy with screaming kids, splashing and jumping around at the Saline Rec Center Friday.

The open house was held to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Rec Center.

Outdoors, people enjoyed BBQ, Kona Ice and other beverages.

They also participated in touch-a-truck-style events that allowed them to climb all over DTE trucks, city DPW vehicles, and a Saline school bus.

And would it be a birthday without serving cake, as Mayor Brian Marl did here?

Below, Parks and Rec Director Sunshine Lambert walks us through the fun.

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