VIDEO: Roth Takes Us Through Sister City Display at the 109
Local historian and retired teacher Jim Roth is known well for another reason in Saline. Roth has visited Saline's sister cities, Brecon, Wales, and Lindenberg, Germany, as much as anyone.
Members of both sister city groups are publicizing the benefits of membership. They had a display at the 109 Cultural Exchange Thursday evening.
In the video below, Roth takes us through the display and talks about the sister city programs.
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