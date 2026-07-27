VIDEO: Meet Saline: Rick RIchter Visits Erica Aylward at Le Petit Boulevard Market
Meet Saline host Rick Richter visits Erika Aylward of Le Petite Boulevard Market in downtown Saline.
The perfect place to order food for your one-of-a-kind party.
Here's a sample:
Visit Le Petit Boulevard at 101 S. Ann Arbor St. in dontown Saline.
Visit on the web at The Boulevard Market.
Visit the Facebook Page at (1) Facebook.
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