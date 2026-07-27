What to do in Saline: Mac's 30th Anniversary Open House, Tacofest, Strollerfest, Leaky Tiki Concert, Naturewalk and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

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11 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 28 - Monday, Aug 3

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FEATURED EVENTS

Mac's 30th Anniversary Open House - Sat Aug 1 2:00 pm

Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Saturday August 1st, just one week from today! Join us in celebrating Mac's 30th anniversary. Open House 2 - 4:30 pm, stop in and reminisce, light snacks and refreshments. Thank You Saline for supporting Mac's for Thirty years! [more details]

Other Events

Stroller Stories - Mon Jul 27 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Let's go for a stroller walk on the library's trails! We'll enjoy stories and rhymes, and stop along the way for stories.

This program will take place outdoors, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear walking shoes. Our walk may include unpaved trails. Meet at the northwest entrance, closest to the Middle School. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 27 & August 3.

Click… [more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Jul 29 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jul 30 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 30 & August 6. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Ages 2-3 years. Click here to register. [more details]

Outdoor Explorers - Thu Jul 30 10:45 am

Saline District Library

Come explore the world outside of SDL! We will meet on the library's patio each week to explore, read about, and complete projects related to the natural world.

Siblings are welcome, but projects will be limited to registered participants aged 3-6 years. Please register all 3- to 6-year-olds for each week you plan to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Ages 3-6 with a caregiver. Click here to register. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jul 30 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds with Leaky Tiki - Thu Jul 30 7:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Paradise comes to Downtown Saline!Leaky Tikis brings tropical sounds, beach-party energy, and summertime fun to Salty Summer Sounds. Throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, gather your friends, and enjoy a night that feels like a mini vacation.Whether you're dancing near the stage or relaxing with a lawn chair, this is one of the most unique nights of the season.📍 Downtown Saline🕖 Music begins at 7:00 PM [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 31 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 31 & August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Ann Arbor Taco Fest - Fri Jul 31 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This event has over 30 taco trucks serving up the tastiest tacos in town. This is a taco extravaganza you don't want to miss! Whether you like it hot and spicy or prefer something milder, the choice is all yours. Remember to grab a margarita, tequila sunrise, or Mexican beer to compliment those tacos.Get ready for a fiesta like no other! Enjoy live Latin music and Mexican folk dancing that will make your hips sway. In the ring, Lucha Libre Wrestling matches will leave you on the edge of your… [more details]

Ann Arbor Tacofest - Sat Aug 1 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Ann Arbor Taco Fest, July 31 - August 2, 2026 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. 5055 Ann Arbor - Saline Rd., Ann Arbor, MIFriday 5p-10p Saturday 11a-10p Sunday 12p-7pThis event has over 30 taco trucks serving up the tastiest tacos in town. This is a taco extravaganza you don't want to miss! Whether you like it hot and spicy or prefer something milder, the choice is all yours. Remember to grab a margarita, tequila sunrise, or Mexican beer to compliment those tacos.Get ready for a fiesta… [more details]

Our Milan Nature Walk - Sun Aug 2 2:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Josh Kofflin will lead a nature walk at Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve.Content is planned for ages 5 through adult; all ages are welcome.We will discuss controlled burns and meadow ecology.Registration is appreciated, but not required: https://bit.ly/OurMilan2026If you register, you'll receive a reminder email before the event.Our Milan is a collaboration of Aid in Milan, Milan Public Library, Milan Seniors for Healthy Living, and Moving Milan Forward. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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