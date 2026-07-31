What to do in Saline: Mac's 30th Anniversary Open House, Ann Arbor Taco Fest, Uno at Carrigan, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 31 - Sunday, Aug 2

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FEATURED EVENTS

Mac's 30th Anniversary Open House - Sat Aug 1 2:00 pm

Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Saturday August 1st, just one week from today! Join us in celebrating Mac's 30th anniversary. Open House 2 - 4:30 pm, stop in and reminisce, light snacks and refreshments. Thank You Saline for supporting Mac's for Thirty years! [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 31 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 31 & August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Ann Arbor Taco Fest - Fri Jul 31 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This event has over 30 taco trucks serving up the tastiest tacos in town. This is a taco extravaganza you don't want to miss! Whether you like it hot and spicy or prefer something milder, the choice is all yours. Remember to grab a margarita, tequila sunrise, or Mexican beer to compliment those tacos.Get ready for a fiesta like no other! Enjoy live Latin music and Mexican folk dancing that will make your hips sway. In the ring, Lucha Libre Wrestling matches will leave you on the edge of your… [more details]

All UNO Players - Fri Jul 31 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

🎉🃏 FAMILY UNO NIGHT at Carrigan Cafe 🃏🎉Get ready for a fun-filled Friday night of friendly competition, laughs, and UNO battles! Join us for a Tournament-Style UNO Night that’s perfect for kids, teens, parents, grandparents, and everyone in between.👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ALL AGES WELCOME — Ages 5 to 99+🏆 Win Fun Prizes Through The Night! 🎉 Family-Friendly Fun ☕ Great Drinks, Snacks & Good Vibes📅 Friday, July 31, 2026⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:30 PMCarrigan Cafe101 S Ann Arbor St., Suite 107Saline, MI 48176 [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 1 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🎶The Nitpickers will be playing for us from 10am-noon in the music tent!🐞The treasure hunt animal will be the ladybug!

Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Ann Arbor Tacofest - Sat Aug 1 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Ann Arbor Taco Fest, July 31 - August 2, 2026 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. 5055 Ann Arbor - Saline Rd., Ann Arbor, MIFriday 5p-10p Saturday 11a-10p Sunday 12p-7pThis event has over 30 taco trucks serving up the tastiest tacos in town. This is a taco extravaganza you don't want to miss! Whether you like it hot and spicy or prefer something milder, the choice is all yours. Remember to grab a margarita, tequila sunrise, or Mexican beer to compliment those tacos.Get ready for a fiesta… [more details]

Our Milan Nature Walk - Sun Aug 2 2:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Josh Kofflin will lead a nature walk at Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve.Content is planned for ages 5 through adult; all ages are welcome.We will discuss controlled burns and meadow ecology.Registration is appreciated, but not required: https://bit.ly/OurMilan2026If you register, you'll receive a reminder email before the event.Our Milan is a collaboration of Aid in Milan, Milan Public Library, Milan Seniors for Healthy Living, and Moving Milan Forward. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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