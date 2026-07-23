Pollington Changes Mind: Not Dropping Out of Saline City Council Race

The November ballot will once again have three Saline City Council candidates for three seats.

Bret Pollington submitted his nomination petition last week. Early this week, he announced he'd withdrawn from the race. But, according to City Clerk Terri Royal, he'd not yet done so. Thursday evening, confirmed that he planned to be a candidate in the election, along with incumbent Janet Dillon and Daniel Burgess.

Friday would have been the last day to withdraw from the ballot, Royal said.

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