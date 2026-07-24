Arise Bakery and Cafe Announces Last Day is Aug. 15

After nearly three years in business, Arise Bakery and Cafe is closing its doors. The restaurant, owned by Rose Richards and Andre Cocciolone, announced its pending closure on Facebook.

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The news was greeted with sadness and disappointment.

"You had the best coffee in the area. You’ll be missed!" wrote Maria Kurple.

"We will miss you and all your delicious coffees and treats!" said Lesla Hundley.

"Oh no! The best coffee cake in the world!!" wrote Dana Wehrly.

"Oh no, no, no, no, no!! You have such great food that is fresh and delicious. I am so sorry you have had to make this difficult decision," wrote Vicki Salemi.

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