August 7 Deadline to Nominate Saline Dog of the Year

If you have not already nominated your dog for the sixth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, be sure to get your entry in by the August 7 deadline. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 7, 2026. Dogs who were previously selected for the top 5 are not eligible to be entered into the contest.

Up to $500 in awards may be presented to the owners of the top three to five dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Saline Dog of the Year information and nomination link is located under “The Fair tab/Saline Dog of the Year”.

While on the website be sure to check out the full schedule as well as opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. The 2026 fair book which contains all the classes both youth and adults can exhibit in or participate in is also on the website under “Exhibitors/Forms and Downloads”. There are thousands of classes offered at the fair. “Open” youth classes for a variety of animals are being offered again this year. Entry forms for dairy heifers, beef, dairy feeders, sheep, hogs, goats, poultry, and rabbits are due August 11. Check out these open youth animal classes in the fairbook on the fair website.

A new "Dress A Bale Contest" for round bale decorating has also been added to the 2026 fair. Participants must register by August 10 and this will also reserve a bale and space for you. Details can be found on the website under “Exhibitors/Forms and Downloads”.

Keep up with the latest information by following the Saline Community Fair on facebook and checking out the website.

Plan now to join us at the 90th Saline Community Fair, September 2-6 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (The fair exhibits are released on September 6, the rides will continue on September 7). The fair promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with 90th

activities and entertainment. There will be something for everyone at the 2026 Saline Community Fair!

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