Why I'm voting for Abdul El-Sayed for US Senator

I don’t vote for Republicans or Democrats.

I vote for candidates who want to work for us. Candidates bought off by lobbyists? No thanks.

In the Michigan Senate race there are three options.

Democratic candidate 1 is Abdul El-Sayed. I was what Democratic white women derisively called a Bernie Bro. Today, El-Sayed is campaigning on a lot of those same platforms. Apparently moderate Democrats dislike universal health care. Oh well.

Democratic candidate 2 is Haley Stevens, a truly mind-boggling candidate who keeps talking about nothing. AIPAC and other Israel lobbyists are the enemies of America—and they’ve spent $30 million on this race. When you buy off politicians, they get weird.

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That video is truly disqualifying on so many levels. One, she’s acting. She’s either delusional or she’s lying. Either one is disqualifying.

What’s wrong with AIPAC and friends?

There’s a great discussion between Tucker Carlson and Thomas Massie on the subject:

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And what happened? Massie thumbed his nose at AIPAC and then at President Trump by pushing to release the Epstein files, which many believe would implicate Israeli intelligence. Trump and company—largely funded by AIPAC and the Israel lobby—campaigned against Massie, one of the most principled people in Congress, and dropped $10–15 million to defeat him.

In Michigan, the same slimeballs are said to have dropped $30 million on Stevens’ campaign.

When I voted for Trump, I bought into the outsider/drain-the-swamp narrative. But I also saw that Miriam Adelson dropped $100 million on him. So I knew that would be a factor at some point. And within a few months, President Trump was fighting Israel’s crazy wars and blowing up his presidency.

Recently, Stevens has voted in favor of two Israel-first measures. She voted against cutting $3.3 billion in aid. We send them money to spend on what many call genocide, without them having to dip into their own budget—so they can keep universal health care. Universal health care that Stevens apparently thinks doesn’t fit the purple-moderate flavor of Michigan.

Then she supported a bill with a provision that integrates U.S.-Israel military-tech cooperation and weapons production. Why would the United States open any of its government to Israel, which has one of the most effective spy rings in the world?

Mike Rogers is the Republican headed for the general. He played a big role in passing the Patriot Act, so I will never vote for him.

So I’m back on the side of the Democrats in this race, at least for a couple more weeks. All the big-name Dems are against my candidate. And boy, would I love to see El-Sayed hand Gov. Whitmer and Sen. Peters a big loss.

If you’re a Democrat and you’re not campaigning for universal health care, why would anyone vote for you?

For Democratic Senator, vote for Abdul El-Sayed.

And if he loses, I'll be looking for a third-party candidate.

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