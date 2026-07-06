Richard Lewis, Mechanic Fixed Anything With a Smile, Worked at McNaughton & Gunn

Richard Franklyn Lewis, age 74, of Saline MI, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 3, 2026. Richard was born January 2, 1952, to the late Thomas “Ed” and Carol (Miller) Lewis in Washington state. In February 1989, Richard married Lenora Haeussler. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years Lenora Lewis, his mother Carol Lewis, and two brothers James (Michelle) Lewis and Martin (Mary) Lewis and several nieces and nephews.

Richard spent the majority of his childhood in Texas where he made many fond memories, including riding dirt bikes and swimming in the ocean. Then the family moved to Saline, Michigan where Richard completed high school. Richard was a longtime auto mechanic, famed for being able to fix anything with patience and a smile. He then joined McNaughton & Gunn and worked there for 20 years, making lots of lifetime friends along the way.

Richard enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and was an avid bowhunter. He loved caring for the land and was always a steward of the environment. Richard enjoyed spending time on the farm with the horses and raising many Jack Russell Terriers along the way his most cherished canine companions were, Mr. Wilson and Gabby. He enjoyed farm life to the fullest extent (except for baling hay).

Richard was a lifelong learner and constant storyteller.

More than anything, Richard adored spending time with the love of his life, Lenora, a constant support and companion.

Richard especially enjoyed being extended uncle to Marie and Laura, and treasured the time he spent with Lola and Ross.

Friends may join the family for a time of Visitation on Tuesday, July 7th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 8th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Ralph Steubs will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the Church. Richard will be laid to rest in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline following the church service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and envelopes will be available at the Church. To sign his guestbook, to leave a memory or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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