Public Invited to Review Proposed Saline Sign Ordinance

City of Saline Planning Commissioner Dan Carroll wants Saline business owners to understand potential changes to rules governing signs.

The Planning Commission meets Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Among other topics, city planners will consider a new sign ordinance. According to a memo from Community Development Director Chris Atkin, the goal of the ordinance is to remove redundancy, simplify understanding and, most importantly, eliminate language that suggests content.

The process is still early, and the ordinance must be approved by the planning commission and city council before it takes effect.

"I'm not sure about the average resident, but I think the business person should be interested. Signs are one of the best ways of advertising," Carroll said. "The goal is to simplify the sign ordinance. But sometimes, even the smallest change can create something you'd never expect to be in violation. So we want feedback."

He said the planning commission wants to know what people think.

In addition to attending the meeting, the public can watch the video here:

The curious can download the agenda below.

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