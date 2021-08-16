A Pageant Watcher Since She Was Only 7, Hailey Malinczak Wins the Miss Saline Crown at Summerfest

Hailey Malinczak, daughter of Tim and Veronica Malinczak, has been watching the Miss Saline Pageant since she was a seven-year-old girl showing animals at the Saline Community Fair.

Saturday, the rising Saline High School senior was crowned Miss Saline at Saline Summerfest.

"I was just so excited. I was extremely shocked and just so happy," said Malinczak, describing how she felt when her name was called out as the winner of the pageant.

Malinczak remembered all the summer nights watching the pageant at the Fair.

"I would go over and watch after the lamb show and watch all the contestants and I just knew that I wanted to do that when I was that age," Malinczak said.

Malinczak, like all of the young women in the pageant, boasted an impressive resume. She's co-captain of the golf team and she's a member of the softball team. She's also senior class president. She and a few friends started the High 5 Club in her freshman year. The club connects high school students with members of the Saline Area Senior Center, local assisted living residences and with clients of Saline Area Social Service.

Ashna Agarwal was the first runner up and Sophie Dubovoy was the second runner up.

As the winner of the pageant, Malinczak receives a $2,000 scholarship and gifts businesses all over Saline.

Agarwal received a $500 scholarship and gifts from many Saline area businesses. Dubovoy, who performed a song in Russian during the pageant, received a $250 scholarship and gifts from many Saline businesses.

The other contestants were Sophia Bauman, Caroline Pangilnan, Makenzie Roehner, Ava Schmidt, Maya Scott, Alexandra Ulery and Madison Wood.

The judges were Brian Marl, Saline Mayor, Jeffrey McLaughlin, owner of Renew Salon and Spa, Caitlin Sundquist, Miss Saline 2016, and Julie Picknell, a realtor with Charles Reinhart Company.

Emcees Brittany Bryant and Sayoni Bandyopadhyay, the two most recent crown-holders, designed the audience with a duet from Wicked.

Watch the entire pageant below.