Saline Crime Blotter: Man Faces 4 Charges, Another Man Charged After Window Broken

Saline Man Faces 4 Charges

Matthew Ryan Padilla, 26, of Saline was arraigned Aug. 1 on charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence. The charges stem from a July 30 domestic assault complaint on the 200 block of Clark Street.

Police Investigate Men With Keys to Business

Saline Police are investigating after finding two men with keys to a location in the 100 block of Sage Court. The two men in their mid-20s had keys to enter the location, but they are not owners and don't know the owners of the unoccupied business.

The men said they were using the place to hang out. Some spray-paint damage was found at the location.

Police are investigating.

Suspects Siphon Gas

On July 24, suspects siphoned gas from unsuspecting vehicle owners as their vehicles were parked in the public parking lot on the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Video showed a suspect vehicle - a white 2010 Chevy 1500, with black rear rims and silver front rims. The quad cab has half-sized rear doors.

Shoplifting Complaint

On July 24, a person received pedicure service on the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue, but did not pay.

Theft from a Vehicle

A resident called police after items were stolen from his vehicle on the 800 block of River Oaks Boulevard July 21-22. A camouflage backpack, Dewalt drill, Milwaukee drill and other items were missing.

Man Charged

Robert LKee Brabbs, 43, was arraigned after a charge of malicious destruction of a building, $1,000-$20,000, after an incident on the 200 block of West McKay Street, July 21. A window was shattered. Police were called to the home and made the arrest.

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