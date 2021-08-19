Saline Police, Fire and Mayor Organizing 9/11 Anniversary Ceremony

The Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Mayor Brian Marl will organize a ceremony honoring the victims of the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist tacks on America.

Mayor Marl announced the event at Monday's Saline City Council meeting.

"It'll be very similar to what we hosted in 2011. It will take place at the fire hall on Sept. 11, I believe at 11 a.m.," Marl said. "We hope to have several speakers including somebody representing police and fire, as well as our veterans' organizations."

Marl said the ceremony will be near the flagpole at Michigan and Harris Street.

Below is video from the Pittsfield Township ceremony in 2011.