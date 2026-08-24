Saline Community Fair Opens Next Week

A week from now the buildings at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will be coming alive with the entry of exhibits for the 90th anniversary of the Saline Community Fair. The barns will be set up and still exhibits can be entered on Monday, August 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is still time to put the finishing touches on those entries… print those photos and get them matted, complete the craft and hobby entries, as well as the paintings, needlework, quilting and barn quilt signs and all the food entries you would like to put on display and enter in the judging competitions. While in the baked goods department be sure to check out the special 90th fair anniversary classes in “Our Heritage – German Specials for 90th

Celebration” section. The Fairbook includes thousands of classes to exhibit in, from antiques to collections to fine arts, foods, floriculture, horticulture, and crops. Don’t forget that anyone participating in the Saline’s Got Talent Contest needs to pre-register by August 28. Check out all the classes in the fair book section under The Fair tab on the website at www.salinefair.org.

There may be time to complete our Reading for Rides Program. The Saline Community Fair is proud to have teamed up with the Saline District Library, Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library and Elliott’s Amusements (www.elliottsamusements.com) to promote reading this summer with our Reading for Rides Program. Enjoy great reading with our local libraries and earn coupons to come and visit our fair, September 2 – 6, 2026.

The fair would not be possible without the sponsorship of many businesses, organizations and individuals, and the assistance of many volunteers. There are opportunities for all ages to help at the fair. These range from assisting with set-up to welcoming visitors to many areas of the fair to driving the courtesy carts, plus many more. Go to www.salinefair.org and on the menu click on The Fair and then the Volunteers section for information on opportunities, sign-up and forms. All adult volunteers must complete a background form prior to beginning their volunteer responsibilities.

A complete schedule of fair activities and other information can be found at www.salinefair.org. Please follow us on facebook at Saline Community Fair and in Saline Post articles as this annual event approaches. The fair promises to be one of the best as we celebrate “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” with 90th anniversary activities and entertainment. There will be something for everyone at the 2026 Saline Community Fair!

More News from Saline