Carol Hanna, Mother of 4, Cofounded Mectron Engineering in Saline, Showed Paintings Locally and Nationally

Carol Arlene Hanna passed away in Saline, MI on Sunday, August 23, 2026 at age 90. She was born on July 25, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Fred and Lottie (Linker) Stinefield. Carol graduated from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Eastern Michigan University.

On March 10, 1956, she married James L. Hanna, also of Toledo, who passed away on July 30, 2015 after 59 years of marriage. In 1972, Carol and Jim founded Mectron Engineering Inc., an international inspection business located in Saline, which is now managed by their son Mark. Jim and Carol also founded and ran the Giant Flea Market in Ypsilanti from 1976 to 1991.

Carol later returned to school, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from Eastern Michigan University. She was Secretary/Treasurer of the Ann Arbor Women Artists for several years. Her paintings have been shown locally and nationally, including Cornell University and the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition show.

Survivors include her four children, Kristen (John) Hanna-Sterrett, Mark (Katherine Miles) Hanna, Keira (David) Hanna-Rockwell, and Kendra McClure; nine grandchildren, Stefan McClure, Shannon (Chris) Isaac, Christopher McClure, Andrew (Kristie) Hanna, Mary Hanna, Josh (Alyssa) Hirth, Casey Hirth, Mitchell Rockwell, and Colin Rockwell. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Lee Hirth, Avery Hirth, Elowen Isaac, Willow Isaac, and Elyse Hanna; and by her partner, Michael Champ. She had many friends, and her infectious smile will be missed by all.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, August 27th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be made to the Eastern Michigan University Art & Design Department, 114 Ford Hall, Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197. To leave a memory you have of Carol, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline