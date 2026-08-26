VVA Pig Roast Saturday at Saline American Legion Hall

The Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 holds its 23rd Annual Pig Roast Dinner at the Saline American Legion Post 322 from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Dine in or enjoy carryout. What’s for dinner? Pulled pork, corn on the cob, applesauce, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, dessert, lemonade, and coffee. Beer and pop are also available.

Meal tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6–12, and free for kids under six. Tickets will be available at the Legion Post office on Saturday.

Proceeds help VVA Chapter 310 care for the Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, pay for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Dawn Farm residents, donate to the Fisher House, and more. The event is sponsored by the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home.

There will be a live auction of artist items, music, face painting, and a sale of military merchandise. There is also a 50/50 drawing every hour.

The Saline American Legion Post 322 is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave.

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