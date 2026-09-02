Join in the Fun at the 90th Saline Community Fair

A successful opening day was held on Wednesday, and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the Saline FFA program. Fair attendees were also able to watch tractor pulls throughout the day. The 90th anniversary ribbon cutting presentation was a memorable event with several special guests and the presentation of six tributes. Congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the community and the schools and the staff and groups who have worked with the Fairboard to bring activities to the fair.

Thursday, September 3 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Rides will open at 4 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be carving unique creations from 12-8 p.m. Returning this year is the Smokin’ Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the horse arena. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the new Mini Horse Pull beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand. Merchant Barn Stage Presentations include Mask Creation and Paper Bead Making from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Saline School Robotics Team demonstration from 5-7 p.m. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, September 4 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Pony Pull at noon and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. and will feature fun and unique entertainment and many gifts. During the program the four recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with other award winners. The sixth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest has their top dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2026 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration by August 28 was required). The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The fair schedule lists the show times for the Comedy Farm Magic Review and the Muxlow Reptile Show. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be working on carvings from 12-8 p.m. Check-out the Merchant Barn Stage schedule with Glazing the Tree of Life Community Clay Mask from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., How to Tap Your Trees to Make Your Own Syrup from 5-6:30 p.m. and Painting Miniature Figures from 7-9 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m. (all times are approximate).

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Be sure to check out the 90th anniversary displays and participate in the scavenger hunt. It is time to be “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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