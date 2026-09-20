What to do in Saline: Homecoming, Election, RunTough for ChadTough, Manager Meet, and Much More

Homecoming and RunTough for ChadTough are big community events planned for the week as autumn begins, but there's much more going on!

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20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 21 - Sunday, Sep 27

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FEATURED EVENTS

Cast with Confidence: Election Security, Access and Integrity - Wed Sep 23 6:15 pm

Holy Faith Church

Voices For Justice at Holy Faith Church invites you for this informative evening to give insight to our election process. Many folks have not worked at an election and therefore may appreciate insight into our election process and how its integrity is assured. We have invited Rena Basch, Director of Elections for Washtenaw County, and Julie Caroff, representing the League of Women Voters, a non-partisan organization that neither backs nor supports political candidates. The League of Women… [more details]

Building Business Relationships Training Event - Thu Sep 24 8:00 am

EHM Professional Office Building

For the first time ever, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a full-day Building Business Relationships Training Event!Join four experienced trainers for engaging sessions on coaching, branding, strategic leadership, and performance improvement. We are excited to welcome Stephanie Byson, Trae Bohlen, Andrew Marsh, and Jeff Fordeck as our featured presenters.📅 September 24, 2026 ✅ Attend one session or stay for the entire day 📝 Registration required https://business.salinechamber.org/… [more details]

Active Against ALS Rivalry Ride - Sun Sep 27 6:30 am

East Lansing to Ann Arbor

Join Active Against ALS on September 27, 2026 for our 15th Annual Rivalry Bike Ride between Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and the Big House in Ann Arbor. We will transport riders and their bicycles from Ann Arbor to East Lansing to ride a metric century back to Michigan Stadium. A HALF STADIUM ride is also available. Transportation, SAG wagon support, lunch, and cider and donuts from Dexter Cider Mill will be provided. Please visit our website, ActiveAgainstALS.org, for more details and to… [more details]

Other Events

Garden Club Program: Seeds to Community. - Mon Sep 21 6:45 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Speaker Jonathan Parker: An introduction to our local Seeds to Community organization that offers seasonal workshops on seed collection, stratification, and cultivation techniques that fosters practical planting experience and deeper understanding of our local biodiversity. [more details]

Elder Fraud Workshop with MSGCU - Tue Sep 22 5:45 pm

MSGCU

Join MSGCU and a guest speaker who is a law enforcement expert for a workshop about current scams targeting older adults, including how criminals use AI to deceive the elderly. You will learn how to recognize scam tactics and ref flags, protect yourself and others from financial abuse and take action if fraud occurs.This free workshop takes place on Tuesday, September 22 from 5:45-7 pm. Registration is required through Saline Community Education: Elder Fraud Workshop Information and… [more details]

JLC Book Sale - Wed Sep 23 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books.Wednesday is a special day for ANYONE and EVERYONE who wants PREMIUM ACCESS to the best selection of books. [more details]

Interim City Manager Candidate Meet & Greet - Wed Sep 23 5:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The public is invited to a meet and greet and interviews for two finalists for Interim City Manager on Wednesday, September 23. Please see the press release for details on the schedule for the day as well as bios for both candidates.The meet and greet is at 5. Elke Doom interviews at 5:30 p.m.Thomas Thomas interviews at 5:30 p.m. [more details]

Interim City Manager Candidate Meet & Greet - Wed Sep 23 5:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The public is invited to a meet and greet and interviews for two finalists for Interim City Manager on Wednesday, September 23. Please see the press release for details on the schedule for the day as well as bios for both candidates.The meet and greet is at 5. Elke Doom interviews at 5:30 p.m.Thomas Thomas interviews at 5:30 p.m. [more details]

2026 SEMPQIC Black Maternal Health Equity Summit - Thu Sep 24 8:00 am

Marygrove Conservancy - Madame Cadillac Building

Join the movement to transform maternal and infant health outcomes in Southeast Michigan.The Southeast Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Coalition (SEMPQIC) is proud to invite you to the 2026 Black Maternal Health Equity Summit. This pivotal event gathers healthcare professionals, industry experts, community leaders and advocates for a day of essential dialogue, education and collaboration.This year, our theme, “Beyond Survival: Where Mental Health Meets Maternal Equity,” highlights the… [more details]

JLC Book Sale - Thu Sep 24 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books

9 am until 8 p.m. [more details]

Lecture open to the public! - Thu Sep 24 4:00 pm

Eastern Michigan University

Prof. Nicole Greer Golda (Kennesaw State University) will be speaking on her recent book 'The Detroit Model: Manufacturing American Men and Women in theIndustrial City.' The event is free and open to the public. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Sep 24 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

JLC Book Sale - Fri Sep 25 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. [more details]

Saline Homecoming Parade - Fri Sep 25 5:00 pm

Campus Parkway

The annual homecoming parade takes place on Campus Parkway at 5 p.m. It starts near Harvest and goes past the front of the school. The band, the cheerleaders, the homecoming court and student groups will be featured. [more details]

Storytime with Elsa - Fri Sep 25 6:30 pm

MilkShake Factory

Join Elsa for a live performance of “Let It Go”, a dance lesson, movement games, and stories! Young royals will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite Frozen queen, so costumes are encouraged.Enjoy handspun milkshakes and hand-dipped chocolates for dessert, while you're at it!Tickets $10 per child (caregivers free with paid child ticket). Purchase yours at starbrightentertainmenta2.com/store/p/elsa-storytime-milkshakeThis event is offered in partnership by Starbright… [more details]

Saline vs Monroe Homecoming Football Game - Fri Sep 25 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Monroe visits Saline to take on the undefeated Hornets in the Homecoming Football game. [more details]

JLC Booksale - Sat Sep 26 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books [more details]

AI for Retirees Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sat Sep 26 9:00 am

For retirees and seniors, the purpose of AI is a little different than someone in the workforce, running a business, or raising toddlers. Rather than using AI to compete and run the rat race, retirees use AI to improve their life, feel enriched, learn a new skill, and satisfy a curiosity. Retirees and seniors want to stay in the network of what’s happening out there. This class gives AI tools for memoir making, publishing a book, health & wellness tips, travel planning, finding a cruise for… [more details]

Alt Rock Concert with Cinema Hearts, Wanted Alien, Nic Stevens, Birds from Dinosaurs - Sat Sep 26 7:00 pm

The Arboretum Music Venue

It's a night of alt rock at The Arboretum. Cinema Hearts, from Washington, DC, and Wanted Alien, from Ohio, come to Saline to play with locals Birds From Dinosaurs and Nic Stevens. For fans of grunge, indie rock, psych rock, and 1960s rock. Tickets range from $10-15. [more details]

Children's Book Publishing Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sun Sep 27 10:00 am

Achieve your dream of getting your children’s book published. Learn the traditional book publishing and self book publishing routes, getting your children’s book published on Amazon, how to get your book formatted, design your cover, upload your book to Amazon, get printed copies, and more. This class does not teach you how to write your children’s book. It teaches you how to get it published- online or in printed format, and how to get your book into the market for others to access your book… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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