Saline to Interview Interm City Manager Canadidates Sept. 23

The Interim City Manager Hiring Committee has selected two finalists for the position and will publicly interview on Wednesday, September 23.

The hiring committee consisted of City Council Members Janet Dillon, Jenn Harmount, Tramane Halsch and Acting City Manager Chris Atkin. The position was posted on July 26 through multiple municipal and professional recruitment platforms. The City received 29 applications and conducted interviews with six candidates. The finalists were selected based on their interview scores.

Finalist interviews will take place Wednesday, September 23. The community is invited to welcome the finalists during a public meet and greet beginning at 5 p.m. The first interview will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the second interview to immediately follow.

The finalists bring extensive leadership experience in local government and public administration.

Elke Doom

Elke is a seasoned municipal executive with more than 30 years of public sector leadership experience, including extensive service in Michigan communities. Her Michigan experience includes serving as Interim City Manager for Eastpointe and Chelsea, Interim City Manager for Royal Oak Township, City Manager/Clerk/HR Director for Eastpointe, and elected Township Supervisor and HR Director for Huron Charter Township. In these roles, she led full‑service organizations, managed budgets exceeding $75 million, advanced redevelopment initiatives, negotiated labor agreements, secured state and county grants, and partnered closely with councils and boards during organizational transitions.

Elke brings deep expertise in Michigan municipal finance, labor relations, elections, intergovernmental coordination, and state regulatory frameworks, and holds a Master of Public Administration, a Certified Public Manager designation, and multiple Michigan professional certifications. Elke earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Siena Heights University. She is also a Certified Public Manager through Saginaw Valley State University. In addition, she is a graduate of the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program, through the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Thomas Thomas

Thomas Thomas is a seasoned local government executive with more than 25 years of experience in city and county management, organizational leadership, financial management, community development, and public service.

Throughout his career, Thomas has served as a City Manager, Chief Administrative Officer, and Assistant County Administrator. He has led organizations ranging in population from approximately 4,700 to 100,000 residents, with operating budgets ranging from $33 million to $251 million and workforces of up to 1,280 employees.

Most recently, Thomas served as City Manager of Compton, California, where he oversaw a broad range of municipal operations and worked with elected officials, department directors, employees, residents, businesses, and community organizations on organizational, financial, infrastructure, and community priorities. His career also includes municipal leadership positions in Unalaska, Alaska; Rock Island, Illinois; and Macon, Georgia, as well as county government experience in Georgia.

Thomas has extensive experience in financial and organizational improvement, strategic planning, economic and community development, land use, labor relations, capital projects, intergovernmental relations, and community engagement. He has also worked with communities addressing complex issues involving cannabis, gaming, infrastructure, housing, redevelopment, and long term financial sustainability.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from Georgia College & State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Valdosta State University.

Following the public interviews, City Council will convene a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 28 to discuss the interview process and determine a finalist for the position.

Individuals can watch the interviews in person at Saline City Hall or via YouTube livestream on the Saline Video YouTube channel. Any questions can be directed to Saline Community Engagement Strategist Sarah Massey at smassey@salinemi.gov.

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