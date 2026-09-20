This Week In Hornet Country: Football Still Perfect, Soccer Snaps Slump

Football

Saline went to Dexter and sunk the Dreadnaughts, 58-0. Carson Cherry ran for three TDs and Cruz Hanson made two TD catches to lead Saline to the lopsided victory. Last year, Saline scored 64 in the win over Dexter. This year, they also posted the shutout. Bedford stayed undefeated with a 24-7 win over Monroe. Consider that Dexter beat Monroe 21-7. Saline hosts Monroe for Homecoming on Friday.

Soccer

Augusto Lima de Castro scored the game's only goal with 11:53 to play as Saline beat Bedford. It broke a three-game skid and also gave Saline its first SEC Red win at home. Saline followed that up with a 1-0 win over over Sylvania Northview, evening Saline's record at 5-5. Next week Saline hosts Monroe and visits Skyline.

Field Hockey

The first time Saline played Pioneer this year, the Hornets lost 5-0. They played again Monday. Pioneer won, but this time it was by a 1-0 score. It's a measure, somewhat, of how much better the Hornets are since the season began. But the Hornets were also missing key players, like Ella Arvai, the first time they played. Saline responded to that loss with an 8-0 win over Huron. Pioneer appears to have the league wrapped up, but Saline can finish strong heading into the playoffs. Saline visits Grosse Pointe South Monday and they're home to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Cross Country

The Saline girls finished third, behind Pioneer and Skyline in the first SEC jamboree of the season Tuesday at Pinckney. The first jamboree of the year features Red and White division teams. Savannah Staton was the first Hornet and fourth overall runner in 18:47.1. Katarina Munson was five in 19:19.9. Adelyn Turck (13th), Lauren Tamaszewski (29th) and Sophie Roth (34th) also comprised the scoring 5 for Saline. The boys placed fourth behind Skyline, Pinckney and Dexter. Jake Szaly was second overall in 15:57.1. Saline ran without Wes Rogan, who has been the #2 runner this year. Jack Klein was 15th, Ryan Rummel was 24th, Will Sollenberg was 32nd and Carlos Basuto was 33rd to comprise the scoring 5. Saline runs at the Jackson Invitational Saturday. The middle school and JV teams run Friday.

Girls Golf

Saline defeated Ypsilanti on Sept. 15 but lost to Dexter on Sept. 17.

Volleyball

Saline lost to Dexter, 3-1, on ChadTough night in the Hornet gym Tuesday. On Saturday, Saline lost to Hudson, 19-25 and 15-25. Saline visits Huron on Tuesday.

Swim & Dive

Saline dunked Monroe, 131-55, on Thursday, in Saline's first SEC Red meet. Saline hosts Huron this Thursday.

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