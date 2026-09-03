Conservation District Tests Well Water Samples Oct. 3

The Washtenaw County Conservation District and students from Eastern Michigan University will be testing well water samples on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Room 2304, 705 N. Zeeb Road. This event is for those who are interested in getting their private wells tested (city’s regularly test their drinking water).

Tests include nitrate/nitrite, pH, turbidity and more. [DR1] We suggest that samples be at least 8oz in a small clean jar and less than 48hrs old. Further event information and water sampling instructions can be found at https://washtenawcd.org/farmers/well-water-testing.

The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors, and funded in part by Washtenaw County residents through a conservation district millage.

To learn more about the Well Water Testing event and other programs, please visit the WCCD website at washtenawcd.org.

For general questions or more information, contact the WCCD staff by email at info@washtenawcd.org or by calling (734) 302-8714.

[DR1]@Paul Buzzard is it worth naming what it doesn’t test? To avoid too many frequently asked questions about lead etc/?

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