GOLF: Saline Girls Off To a Great Start

The Saline girls' golf team is off to a great start.

Friday, the Hornets opened at the Hartland Invitational and shot their lowest score in four years - 378. Saline finished 12th in the 24-team field.

Freshman Grace Celso, in her first high school meet, shot 89 to lead the Hornets. She placed 36th.

Sophomore Jordan Wickham shot a career-low 92, Senior Catherine Eliason shot a career-low 96, Senior Hailey Malinczak shot a career-low 101 and Sophomore Laura Swanger shot a career-low 112.. Senior Grace Munn shot 111.

"It was a long hot day and for four of the girls to shoot career lows was great to see. Also, having Grace Celso as a freshmen lead the way for us is very exciting. Getting our lo team score over the course of four years and beating it by 20 shots was also a big positive," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Saline was back in action Monday at the Tecumseh Invitational. Saline finished third - just one stroke behind the runner-up. It was Saline's best finish in four years. Wickham bested her career-low by one to finish at 91 to finish second. Malinczak did the same and shot 100 to finish 10th. Swanger shot 108 - her career-best. Wickham and Malinczak earned all-tournament honors. Kitty Eliason shot 107 and Grace Munn 114.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead for this team. We got off to a great start and there is so much room for improvement and the girls are determined to keep achieving new goals," Williams-Hoak said.