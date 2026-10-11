What to do in Saline - Uncork for an ALS Cure, Hiring Event, Retiring Class, Milkshake Deal, Creepy Crafts, and Comedy Show

Here's what's on our weekly community calendar. Add your event by noon on Thursday to make the weekend feature.

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20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 12 - Sunday, Oct 18

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FEATURED EVENTS

Uncork a Cure for ALS - Thu Oct 15 6:00 pm

York Food & Drink

Please join Active Against ALS on October 15, 2025 from 6-9pm for our 4th Annual Uncork a Cure for ALS. Enjoy an evening of food, drink, and entertainment while participating in our Online Auction. The event will be held at York Food & Drink in Ann Arbor. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation, becoming a sponsor, or make a donation to our auction. Visit our website at ActiveAgainstALS.org for more information or to register. [more details]

Other Events

Financial Planning Class for Millennials and Gen Z through Saline Community Education - Mon Oct 12 5:30 pm

Come learn how much to start saving for retirement as you launch your career and begin the important financial planning process. This class will focus on the holistic approach of financial planning for young professionals and the “balancing act” that’s needed through student loan debt repayment, starting to budget for first time purchases such as a home or vehicle, and starting to save and invest for retirement.This virtual class takes place on Monday, October 12 from 5:30-6:30 pm. Fee: $20… [more details]

Special City Council Meeting

- Mon Oct 12 6:00 pm

Saline City Hall

Special meeting of Saline City Council. No agenda is listed. [more details]

EHM Senior Solutions Hiring Event - Tue Oct 13 8:00 am

Saline

Tuesday, October 13th from 8AM - 5PM we are having a hiring event. Walk-in interviews for full and part-time positions. Open positions include: -Caregivers-Home Health Aides Certified Nursing -Assistants Housekeepers Licensed Practical Nurses-Registered Nurses [more details]

Small Business Summit - Tue Oct 13 11:30 am

Saline City Hall

Legislative Luncheon/Small Business Summit:Amy Cell - U-M Lecturer | Project Management & ConsultingDr. Mitch Rohde - U-M Lecturer | ELP: Entrepreneurial Leadership ProgramChristine Gordon - U-M Adjunct Lecturer | Entrepreneurship Hour DiscussionDr. Nick Moroz - Director of Entrepreneurial Education | University of Michigan’s Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE)Topic: Innovation Next Door: Tapping Washtenaw County's Entrepreneurial EngineJoin us at City Hall for a Small Business Summit in… [more details]

Retirement Portfolio Class through Saline Community Education - Tue Oct 13 5:30 pm

Learn how to convert your 401(k) savings into a “Modern Day Pension” distribution portfolio. Please join us for an enlightening and informative evening where you will learn about this efficient way of managing your investments to preserve your funds and allow you to live off your interest and dividends for the rest of your life!This virtual class takes place on Tuesday, October 13 from 5:30-6:30 pm. Fee: $20. Registration is required through Saline Community Education: A Retirement Portfolio… [more details]

BOGO Day at MilkShake Factory - Wed Oct 14 11:30 am

MilkShake Factory

MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small-batch, premium chocolates, is making National Dessert Day even sweeter with a special Buy One, Get One Free offer on any frozen treat:Milkshakes, Sundaes, Floats, and Molten CupsAvailable all day (11:30am-10:00pm) on Wednesday, October 14.See our entire menu here.*Valid 10/14/26 only. Equal or lesser value free. [more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Oct 14 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays! No registration required. [more details]

Saline Planning Commission - Wed Oct 14 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The planning commission meets.Public hearing on a special land use for a family-centered STEAM center at 905 Woodland Drive East.Preliminary site plan for a nearly 5-acre site at 1327 for Alex Smith's tree service and business equipment storage facility.Discussions inclide, lot 20A, a data center ordinance, the downtown gathering space and more.https://salinecitymi.documents-on-demand.com/?l=d8dedf0f2d5143d8909d532… [more details]

1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Thu Oct 15 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Program Room.Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.First Come/First Served [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 15 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Creepy Crafts To Go - Fri Oct 16 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Great Fall Read Carmilla, we'll be making creepy crafts throughout the month!This creepy sign shows lasting love.Kits can be picked up at the front desk. Kits not picked up within 2 weeks will be forfeited.Grades 6-adult. Registration is required. [more details]

The Future of Comedy Show at American Legion Post 322 - Fri Oct 16 8:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

Live stand-up comedy with Mitch Gill, Mike Ball, Kara Coraci and Dave Wellfare. Doors 7 PM • Show 8 PM • General Admission $25.The Future of Comedy Show has produced over 900 live comedy events, bringing top-tier stand-up entertainment to audiences across the Midwest. The show has been featured at the Chicago Laugh Factory, the San Diego Comedy Palace, and the State Theatre, delivering unforgettable performances and showcasing exceptional comedic talent. Proudly recognized as Best Event in… [more details]

"The Bone Tree" Writing signing - Sat Oct 17 6:00 am

101 S Ann Arbor St., Suite 107

BOOK SIGNING CARRIGAN CAFE The writer CHARLES; WILL BE AVAILABLE ALL DAYSAT. OCT., 17, 2026 6 AM TO 2 PM Charles & Debbie will be inside the CARRIGAN CAFE 101 S. ANN ARBOR ST SALINE"The Bone Tree" Is about, a dog that gets lost, finds its way through Ann Arbor and into Ypsilanti. [more details]

Sweetest Day Pulled Flower & Heart Workshop - Sat Oct 17 10:00 am

Epiphany Studio

Sweetest Day Pulled Flower & Heart WorkshopSkip the ordinary Sweetest Day gift and make something together.Celebrate Sweetest Day with a hands-on glassmaking experience at epiphany studios. During this special workshop, guests will step into the studio and experience the art of working with molten glass while creating a beautiful keepsake of their own.Choose to create a Pulled Flower or Heart of Glass—a one-of-a-kind piece that makes this outing part date, part creative adventure and part… [more details]

Children's Book Publishing Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Achieve your dream of getting your children’s book published. Learn the traditional book publishing and self book publishing routes, getting your children’s book published on Amazon, how to get your book formatted, design your cover, upload your book to Amazon, get printed copies, and more. This class does not teach you how to write your children’s book. It teaches you how to get it published- online or in printed format, and how to get your book into the market for others to access your book… [more details]

Start Selling on eBay Class - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Liberty School

Have you been wondering whether selling on eBay would be a fun way to make extra cash, or whether you could even turn it into a home-based business? Jump-start your new venture with the help of this enthusiastic instructor who’s been selling on eBay and other sites since 2004! You’ll save a LOT of time by learning essential skills and how to avoid common rookie mistakes so you can start selling with confidence. Check out the class handbook’s table of contents at: perkysebayplus.wordpress.com… [more details]

Lived Experience and Cultural Training - Sat Oct 17 12:00 pm

Avalon Healing Center

SASHA Center Lived Experience and Cultural TrainingDeepen your understanding and strengthen your practice through an immersive, in-person training focused on providing culturally responsive, trauma-informed support to Black women who have experienced sexual assault and gender-based violence.Part of SASHA Center’s Culture Cures and History Heals programming, the training will explore the historical and cultural experiences that shape how Black women experience sexual violence, seek support and… [more details]

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