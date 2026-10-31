FOOTBALL: Saline Opens Playoffs With 35-14 Win Over Dearborn

The Saline varsity football team opened what the Hornets hope will be a long playoff run with a 35-14 victory over Dearborn on Friday at Hornet Stadium.

Saline (10-0) advances to the district championship game against Northville (8-2), likely at 7 p.m., Friday at Hornet Stadium. Northville opened the playoffs by beating Woodhaven, 28-19.

It took Saline's offense time to warm up, Friday. Saline's first offensive possession didn't go very far.

But Saline's defense did. Bryce Barbarino made a leaping interception and then Barbarino raced 48 yards for a touchdown. It was his second pick six in as many games.

Saline's defense gave up some yards on the next possession, but the Hornet D locked it down deep in Hornet territory and Saline came up with an important fourth down stop to get the ball back for the Hornets. On 4th-and-6, the Pioneers went for it on the ground. Several Hornets breached the line and Caleb Harris tripped up the running back in the backfield.

Saline's offense still wasn't firing, but the Hornet defense got better and better as the game went. Saline's offense, plagued by untimely penalties early, took advantage of a Dearborn facemasking penalty and a second penalty giving Saline the ball at the Deaborn 6.

Two plays later, QB Case Campbell rolled to his right and toss to Brady Baldwin for a TD. Kevin Huber's kick made it 14-0 with 2:35 to play.

Another penalty against Dearborn allowed Saline to kick off from the Dearborn 45. Griffin Backus recovered the onside kick at the Dearborn 26.

Two plays later Campbell found Baldwin along the left sideline near the five yard line. It looked like he might take it out of bounds, but he cut inside, made the defender miss and ran it in. Saline led 21-0 at halftime.

It looked as if Saline had figured out the Pioneer defense.

Dearborn enjoyed some success running the ball on its first possession of the second half but Grant Stripp came up with an interception at the Saline 38 and he ran the ball back to the Dearborn 18. A pass to Cruz Hanson and runs by Cherry and Campbell moved the ball down to the 3.

On the next play, Cherry lowered the shoulder and plowed into the end zone. Saline led 28-0.

Saline's next possession featured a couple of strong runs by Cherry, but it was Ayden Burrell who finished off the drive with the TD.

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