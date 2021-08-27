CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Teams Win Fall Preview at Huron Meadows Metropark

Saline's cross country teams won two races at the Fall Preview at Huron Meadows Metropark Thursday.

The Hornets entered teams in the girls 3200 and boys 3200 events and won both.

In the boys' race, junior Samuel Jackson won in the first race of his career. He completed the course in 11:15.8 - almost 25 seconds faster than the second-place runner. Saline then placed six straight runners, from 5th to 10th place. Jack Zaske, Josiah Koch, Dominik White and Gregor Morton completed the scoring for Saline. Christian Rice and William Rosales completed that Hornet run.

Saline finished with 23 points - 39 better than second-place Woodhaven.

In the girls' race, Kaylie Livingston of Whitmore Lake finished first in 12:01.1. She was followed in by six straight freshman Hornets, led by Mackenzie Sellenraad (12:33.6). That 2-7 sweep also included, in order, Sienna Snyder, Grace Roth, Abby Roth, Cora Conley and Corynn Gady.

