8-27-2021 1:45am
JV FOOTBALL: Saline Shuts Out Hudsonville, 13-0
Saline opened the JV football season with a 13-0 defeat of Hudsonville Thursday at Saline High School.
Drew Harding and Caden Fox connected for a 60-yard touchdown and Zain Issa scored on a six-yard rush.
With less than three minutes to play, sophomore Jason Lupascu was chasing the QB when he took a hard helmet-to-helmet blow and fell to the turf. Athletic trainers and officials rushed to Lupasco's side and called paramedics as a precaution.
The final minutes of the game were played on the main field as professionals tended to Lupascu.