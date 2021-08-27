JV FOOTBALL: Saline Shuts Out Hudsonville, 13-0

Saline opened the JV football season with a 13-0 defeat of Hudsonville Thursday at Saline High School.

Drew Harding and Caden Fox connected for a 60-yard touchdown and Zain Issa scored on a six-yard rush.

With less than three minutes to play, sophomore Jason Lupascu was chasing the QB when he took a hard helmet-to-helmet blow and fell to the turf. Athletic trainers and officials rushed to Lupasco's side and called paramedics as a precaution.

The final minutes of the game were played on the main field as professionals tended to Lupascu.