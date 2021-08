Junior Christian Rossi scored two goals to lead Saline to a 3-1 defeat of Ypsilanti-Lincoln at Hornet Stadium Thursday night.

Rossi and Drew Barker scored first-half goals to give Saline a 2-0 lead. The Railsplitters got a goal in the second half. Goalie Jake Day made a terrific save on a short break away to preserve Saline's one-goal lead with about 5 minutes left. Rossi sealed the game with a late goal

