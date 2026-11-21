The Salinen Area Schools district received an "unmodified" or clean opinion from its auditor. Representatives from Plante Moran presented the annual audit report at the Nov. 10 Board of Education meeting,

"I'm pleased to report here tonight that based on the result of our audit procedures, we've rendered what's called an unmodified or a clean opinion on the district's financial statements. This will be the highest level of assurance that we can provide on a set of financial statements," said Jeff Higgins of Plante Moran. "And it's essentially saying the activities of the district are recorded in accordance with all the various regulatory and accounting requirements."

The records show $82,422,431 in general fund expenditures against $82,798,980 in general fund revenue. Last year, the district showed $78, 611,835 in revenue against $73,975,500 in spending.

The district's fund balance increased by about $700,000 to a shade over $23 million. But with the budget increasing by more than $4 million, the fund balance as a percentage of the general fund has fallen from 30.3 percent to 28.0 percent, which is higher than the state average of 24.6 percent, the figure in 2025, the last year in which complete data were available, according to Higgins.

Importantly, it's more than five times higher than it was in the early 2010s, when the board had a policy to keep the fund balance higher five percent of the general fund budget.

"It really helps the district deal with unforeseen uh financial surprises if you will. It essentially represents the financial reserves of the district for the general fund. It really helps the district deal with unforeseen financial surprises, if you will. So, unplanned expenses like unplanned um repairs or maintenance, utility bills. It helps insulate the district against unexpected revenue losses or enrollment changes," Higgins said.

Higgins noted that districts across the state increased fund balances using COVID-19 funding.

"Those resources have essentially been exhausted. There's an expectation that we'll go back to more traditional levels," Higgins said.

Michigan School business officials generally recommend a fund balance percentage of about 15 percent, he said.

Board Treasurer Michael McVey thanked Plante Moran for its report and the district's finance department, led by Miranda Owsley, for another good audit.

"The magic word tonight was unmodified, which means there were no issues, no notes, no changes in our audit. And I appreciate that. And thank you so much, Miranda, for all of your hard work and for everybody who followed the rules," McVey said.

In a related development, Superintendent Rachel Kowalski noted district enrollment is up by one student - breaking a six-year downturn. Since schools are funded largely by the state on a per-pupil basis, that's good news for the district.

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