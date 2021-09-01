SOCCER: Saline Plays Best Game of the Young Season in 6-0 Victory Over Monroe

Christian Rossi and Jackson Ford scored two goals each as Saline bested Monroe, 6-0, Tuesday at Hornet Stadium.

Saline improved to 2-0-1 in the SEC Red.

Riley Behrman and Drew Barker also scored for Saline. Behrman and Jake Day split the shutout in goal.

The team responded to coach Ryan Williams' concern about start-to-finish intensity after a lackluster game against Lincoln.

"It was a night and day difference. We had the weekend off to gather our thoughts and we had a really good practice yesterday. I told the kids I just wanted to see that desire from start to finish. And it was the best that we've started a game. We were flying all over the field," Williams said. "That was the most 50-50 balls we've won. And obviously, we executed on some of those finishes and we moved the ball well."

Seconds into the game, Rossi came speeding in and ripped a high, hard shot that a lesser goalie might have allowed behind him. Saline came charging out. Five minutes into the game, Rossi wouldn't be stopped. He raced past his mark on the sideline and charged toward the goalie and put the shot past him.

A few moments later, Ford scored the first of his two goals speeding up the middle to catch up to Connor Mitzel's pass and then, in full flight, firing the ball past the keeper.

Late in the first half, Drew Barker made it 3-0 taking a clean pass up the middle and then chipping the ball into the corner.

The Hornets started the second half with a goal by Ford.

Coach Williams was glad to see Ford so involved up the field.

"Defensively, he doesn't get beat often. He's a rock back there. We've been talking about allowing him to use his speed. I'm really happy to see us get him involved more because he can make plays. He's lightning out there," Williams said.

Midway through the half, Behrman caught up to a nice pass through the middle. The Monroe goalie came diving out and Behrman eluded him, caught up to the ball and then kicked it into the goal at full speed while being chased down by a Trojan defender.

"He scores goals all the time in practice. We've talked about using him up front more," Williams said.

Saline added a sixth goal on a free kick from Rossi.

Saline hosts Skyline Thursday.

