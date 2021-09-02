Saline Community Fair Fun Continues

It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. When you are in the white exhibit building be sure to check out the great photos taken by Saline High School instructor Mr. Rodriguez’s Photography Class while on their educational field trip to the fair on opening day.

Friday, September 3 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day at the Saline Community Fair, but there are activities for all ages happening throughout the day and evening at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There are special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. In addition, anyone age 11 and over wearing Saline School Gear will pay $5, while the normal admission fee is $7. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Shorty & Jo Feldkamp Memorial Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and the special kids program with Mad Science of Detroit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Building B. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will take place across from Barns D & E at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 will begin at 1 p.m. in Building B. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. In addition, Sgt. Gene Rush will provide information on scams and safety. Exploring STEM activities and careers will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. The first Saline Dog of the Year Contest top five winners and the People’s Choice award will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on the stage. The 2021 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration was required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw as special entertainment. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 8 p.m. As a service to our fair-goers, free COVID vaccinations will be provided by MDHHS at the fair on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 8 p.m. in the Merchant’s Building. All rides will open at 2 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego display will be open from noon to 8 p.m. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn D. The Beer Barn will also be open Friday evening from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, September 4 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Workers admitted free all day with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Donald Drake Memorial Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 12:30, 4 and 6 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. A Pedal Pull for both youth and adults will be held at 2 p.m. Exploring STEM activities and careers will begin at 4 p.m. The evening grandstand show is the Donald Drake Memorial Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy Three Men and a Tenor, performing from 6-9 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Another full day of family fun.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. See Ewe Baaaaack at the Saline Community Fair!