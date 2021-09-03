CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls Place 5 in Top 15 Hornet Early Bird Invite

BRIGHTON - They weren't keeping team scores, but if they were, the Saline girls would have run away with the victory in the Hornet Early Bird XC Invite held Thursday at Huron Meadows Metropark. The Hornets placed five girls in the top 15.

If they were keeping score, Saline would have finished with 49 points - 100 points better than Rochester Hills Stoney Creek.

Seniors Madison Stern and Madi Wood paced the Hornets. Stern was third in 19:16.1 and Wood was fourth in 19:26.5. Senior Lydia Alig (13th, 19:43), sophomore Laney Alig (14th, 19:52.1) and freshman Sienna Snyder (15th, 19:53.4) were in the Hornets' top five. Mia Rogan (25th), Grace Roth (28th) and Aubrey Stager (29th) also finished in the top 30.

The Saline boys, racing without their frontrunner James Harrison, didn't enjoy the same results. Saline finished in the middle of the pack among the 12 teams running. Max Pfeiffer was the fastest Hornet, taking seventh in 16:44.8. Jason Whitton (25th, 17:17), Truman Johnston (26th, 17:18), Mason Kipley (37th, 17:48) and Samuel Jackson (18:12) completed the Hornet top five.

In the reserve race, freshman Katelynn Redding was the victor, finishing in 22:56.9. She was just .4 seconds faster than fellow freshman Lizzie Thibeault. Carrie Schwartz gave Saline the 1-2-3 finish. Nancy Gage was fifth and Maekayla Rice was eighth, completing the Hornet top five. Kierra Tuttle was ninth for another.

For Saline's boys, Dominim White was 24th, Gavin Burt was 25th, Jack Zaske was 26th, William Rosales was 31st and Josiah Koch was 36th.

More photos of the boys' gold division race are available here.