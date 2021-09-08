Family Always Came First for Barry Fritts Who Worked as a Truck Driver

Barry C. Fritts, 64, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after a long battle with cancer, with his family always by his side. Barry was born October 22, 1956 to the late Harold W. and Ethel J. (West) Fritts.

On August 4, 1979, he married Glenna L. (Noye) Fritts. Barry is survived by four children, Kyle, Kerry, Kaylene (Fritts) Schneider (Robert), Kendahl Fritts (Rob), as well as 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Bruce (Judy) Fritts, Sharon Haeusler, brother-in-law Tim Ticknor, brother-in-law Don (Debbie) Noye, mother-in-law Barbra Noye, and many nieces and nephews. Other family members preceding him in death are Marcia Ticknor, Randall and Ryan Ticknor, Peter Haeusler. Frank Noye, JoAnne (Noye) Brown.

Barry worked for Oren W. Troup, Inc as a truck driver for the USPS. Family always came first to Barry. He enjoyed wood-working, hunting, camping, and was a huge history buff. He was also a long-time member of the Washtenaw Sportsman’s Club.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. The service will be led by Pastor Tim Zigler. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Foundation or to Glenna Fritts & Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Barry’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information, including directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com