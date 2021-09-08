Bonnie Zahner Was Proud of What She Achieved as a Wife and Mother

Bonnie Kay Zahner went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with health issues.

Bonnie was born on February 20, 1954 the daughter of Robert D. Vedder and Marie (Heath) Vedder. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Bonnie is survived by her husband, James Zahner; daughter, Heather Raymond; son, Matthew (Angela) Zahner; grandchildren, Chase Raymond, Carly Raymond, Zachary Zahner, Madeline Zahner and Miriel Zahner; sisters, Rose Marie (Jim) Epple, Dianne Hahn, Sherrill (Dennis) Gatscher, and Vickie Wales; brothers, Robert (Lydia) Vedder and Charles Vedder.

Bonnie was raised in Pinckney where she was a graduate of Pinckney High School in 1972. She met her one and only true love, James Zahner when she was 16 years old. They married on December 7, 1973, and eventually started a family in Ann Arbor, and later settled in Saline. Bonnie’s role as a wife and mother, was her greatest and most proud achievement. As a mother, she was always there for her kids when they needed her. She was always active in their schooling and raised them to be followers of The Lord.

Not only did she make a home and raise a family, but she also had a rewarding career taking care of young children. This was her true calling. She worked as a full-time nanny, both in her home and at a family’s home, and then spent the remainder of her career working in the Ann Arbor school system.

Family fun and lifetime memories were made with family vacations, to Florida and Lake Michigan beaches and regular trips "Up North." Her favorite place on Earth was Torch Lake. Bonnie was always very social and loved being with friends and family.

She loved a good party, and was usually the first person there, and last to leave, always wanting to extend the party. Bonnie enjoyed many years of playing softball and bowling, and a favorite past time was playing card games with family and going to the casinos. She felt most at peace on the water, whether out for a day trip on the boat, or enjoying the sound of the waves on the beach. She loved sitting by a fire on a cool night, either outside amongst family and friends or inside on the couch next to her husband and dog, watching a movie. Bonnie enjoyed her gardens and nurturing her flowers at her home.

Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her grandchildren on Christmas and on birthdays, as she showered them with gifts, and watching their excitement for all that “Gee” had surprised them with.

Bonnie was very close with her siblings and told them that she would be an angel for them, looking down from Heaven. Bonnie was a strong-willed person, who cannot be replaced, and she will be remembered by everyone whose life she touched.

Bonnie’s family will host a celebration of life on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Tri-County Sportsman’s League at 8640 Moon Rd, Saline, MI 48176. Pastor Frank Radcliffe will officiate a memorial service, with a luncheon to follow. Casual attire. To leave a memory you have of Bonnie, to sign her guestbook or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.