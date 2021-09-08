9-08-2021 2:19am
Friends of the Saline Library Announces Three Dates for Book Donation
The Friends of SDL invite you to sign up for donation appointments on:
- Monday, Sept.13, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Please limit to a maximum of one box or two (2) grocery bags of items per appointment. Have more to donate? You may sign up for additional appointments.
Schedule your 5-minute appointments using https://signup.com/go/bjOFaoJ
or the QR Code below
What to donate - books, DVDs, puzzles, games, music on CD
- Very gently used, clean books – ones you’d gladly give to a friend
- Puzzles and games with boxes taped shut
Please do not donate: cassettes, magazines, textbooks older than 10 years, books with highlights and annotations, damaged items, encyclopedias
At your appointment: Enter the library lobby, turn right, and go to the doorway across from the restrooms. Volunteers will be there to take your donations.
This QR code will take you to the signup.