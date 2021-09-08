Friends of the Saline Library Announces Three Dates for Book Donation

The Friends of SDL invite you to sign up for donation appointments on:

Monday, Sept.13, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Please limit to a maximum of one box or two (2) grocery bags of items per appointment. Have more to donate? You may sign up for additional appointments.

Schedule your 5-minute appointments using https://signup.com/go/bjOFaoJ

or the QR Code below

What to donate - books, DVDs, puzzles, games, music on CD

Very gently used, clean books – ones you’d gladly give to a friend

Puzzles and games with boxes taped shut

Please do not donate: cassettes, magazines, textbooks older than 10 years, books with highlights and annotations, damaged items, encyclopedias

At your appointment: Enter the library lobby, turn right, and go to the doorway across from the restrooms. Volunteers will be there to take your donations.

This QR code will take you to the signup.