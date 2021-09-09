Fine Print Bookshop Celebrates Grand Opening in Downtown Saline

In the photo above, Bill and Lindsay Gibson, owner of Fine Print Bookshop, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of their new business in downtown Saline.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce helped organize the event Tuesday. Also pictured in the photo are Oscar Cotero, of Oscar's Sports and Grille, Lynn Thomas-Perry, of Farmer's Insurance, Luke Schmerberg, of Schmerberg Law, and Brian Marl, Mayor of the City of Saline.

The Gibsons, who live just outside the city limits, officially opened their store at 109 E. Michigan Ave.

"Opening day has been great so far. We've had a lot of support from people in the community. People have been in and out all day," said shopkeeper Bill Gibson. "We were anticipating that we might have a slow day, but we're very pleased with how it's been going."

Fine Print Bookshop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.fineprintbookshop.net.