TENNIS: Saline Defeats Bedford, 7-1

Saline's varsity tennis team took three of four singles matches and then swept doubles action as the Hornets beat Bedford, 7-1, at Bedford High School Thursday.

Here are the results:

Singles:

No. 1 - Amod Talekar, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. N Kaplan, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Jaxson Nejeklik, Temperance BEDFORD def. Andrew Strong, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Brenden Morrison, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. Donovan VanHorn, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Mikaal Hamid, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. Vince Cole, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Nick Birkle, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL - Paul Goldhardt, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. NIko Schmeider, Temperance BEDFORD - Alex Birmingham, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Roan Luchies, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL - Ryan Fisher, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. Brady Pridgeon, Temperance BEDFORD - J RUPLI, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Gabe Cueto, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL - Jason Hu, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. Charlie Schmeider, Temperance BEDFORD - Zach Wise, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Mason Miller, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL - Caleb Helmer, SALINE HIGH SCHOOL def. Carter Ryan, Temperance BEDFORD - Taylor Burgermeister, Temperance BEDFORD, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Saline hosts a quad Saturday.