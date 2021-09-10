Youth Rec Volleyball League

Registration Link

This league is designed for both beginning and experienced players, and no previous volleyball experience is required. The league is open to all boys and girls in grades 3-4 and 5-6 and will be co-ed. Beginning the week of October 11, practices will be held once a week on weekdays and will run for approximately an hour and a half. Practice times and locations will vary from team to team. It is possible for practice to start as early as 6:00 pm and will end no later than 9:00 pm. Games will be scheduled on Saturdays beginning on October 16 and ending on November 20. Coaches will contact each player to let them know their exact practice time and location. If there are times you absolutely cannot practice, please list them on your registration and every attempt will be made to place your child on a team that will not practice at that time. Returning players may use their jersey from last year. New players or those who need a new jersey - PURCHASE HERE!! Registration ends September 20!

Volunteers are needed to coach each team. Head coaches must be adults and should have basic knowledge of volleyball and a desire to help kids learn. Assistant coaches are also needed and limited to one per team. Your help is greatly needed and appreciated, as the league would not be possible without the help of volunteer coaches. Coaches will be able to choose a practice day and time that best fits their schedule. Indicate if you’d like to coach during registration. A coaches’ meeting will be prior to the beginning of the season, the date is to be determined.