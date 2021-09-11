City of Saline Hosts 9/11 Anniversary Ceremony Saturday

The City of Saline will host a Sept. 11 memorial program to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saline City Hall and the Saline Area Fire Department, 100 N. Harris St.

The event will consist of a brief program, including several special presentations. Presenters will include: Mayor Marl, Police Chief Jerrod Hart, a representative from the Saline Fire Department and Retired Colonel Eric Engelmeier, representing American Legion Post 322. An invocation will be provided by Tom Zimmerman, Senior Pastor at Saline First United Methodist Church.

Following the event, light refreshments will be served.