CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls Take First, Boys Third at Bath Invitational

The Saline girls cross country team won the 5K in the Bret Clements Bath Invitational held Saturday at Bath High School.

The Hornets finished with 25 points - 16 better than second-place East Grand Rapids. Senior Maddie Stern ran a personal-best 18:44.3 and won the race as four Hornets finished in the top six and all five scoring Hornets finished in the top nine.

Stern won the race by more than four seconds. She bested her personal best time from last season by about 17 seconds.

Senior Madi Wood was fourth in 19:07.02. senior Lydia Alig (5th, 19:15.42), sophomore Laney Alig (6th, 19:30.63) and freshman Sienna Snyder (9th, 19:34.34) finished in the scoring for Saline. Aubrey Stager (14th, 19:44.65), Mia Rogan (16th, 19:57), Grace Roth (21st, 20:15.89) and Claire Endres (24th, 20:21.96) also ran in the 78-girl Class 1 Race.

The boys finished third, behind Northville (42) and Rockford (97). Senior Max Pfeiffer was the fastest Hornet, in 16:49.54. Sophomore Truman Johnson was 14th in 16:57.21. Senior Andrew Stern (18th, 17:03.71), junior Jason Whitton (20th, 17:08.47) and senior James Harrison (33rd, 17:24.29) completed the scoring for Saline. Samuel Kulczak was 41st and mason Kipley was 46th in the 96-man race.

The Hornets race in their first SEC jamboree of the year Tuesday at Hudson Mills Metropark. The varsity girls red/white race is at 4:30 p.m. The varsity boys Red/White race is at 5 p.m. The JV girls run at 5:30 p.m. and the boys run at 6:15 p.m.