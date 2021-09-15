Foundation for Saline Area Schools to Induct 9 to Hall of Fame This Weekend

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host an induction program and dessert reception for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, Sept. 18.

It It will be held at Saline High School Auditorium and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored at halftime on the football field on Friday, Sept. 17, at Hornet Stadium.

The class of 2021 is composed of Kathy Bakian (Kiraly), Olivia Fanning, Grant Gilmore and Nancy Thelen. The class of 2021 includes Barb Cey, Kim Kaster, Ruth Lockwood, Zach Wigal and Silas Woods.