SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Home Opener Against Skyline

Senior Samantha Graden and junior Megan Socha each won two events as Saline defeated Skyline, 120-66, in SEC Red swim and dive action Tuesday at Saline High School.

The Hornets picked up the victory in their home opener. Alice English and Johanna Ehrman also won events for the Hornets. Lily Cleason won two events for Skyline.

"I think we swam great. We put down some good times tonight. We've got a couple state cuts. It's good and early to get those," Saline coach Todd Brunty said. "I think the girls show a lot of promise this early in the season. There's nowhere to go but up."

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1438177770543194125 -->

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The Hornets opened the meet by taking first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. Ehrman, Courtney Marsh, Graden and Isabella Arbaugh won the race in 1:52.66 - a state-cut time. Kylie Evenson, Socha, Samantha Bullard and Joann Oyemba were second in 1:53.26.

Skyline's Cleason won the 200-yard freestyle. Allison Ploutz-Snyder was second in 2:03.11 and Izzy Whalen was fourth in 2:09.43.

Graden came from behind to win the 200-yard IM in 2:11.75. She was one of three Hornet swimmers to get their state cut in the event. Ehrman (2nd, 2:12.97) and Hayes (3rd, 2:13.29) also earned their cuts. Angelina Sanna was fourth in 2:18.87.

Skyline's Claire Kozma won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.94. Arbaugh was second in 25.18, Bullard was fourth in 26.25 and Oyemba was fifth in 26.32.

Alice English captured the diving event with a score of 233.7. She was followed by three Hornets: Lindi Jenkins (195.1), Ava Turner (192.3) and Julia Peuhl (171.9).

Graden's second win came in the 100-yard butterfly, earning a state cut in 58.78 seconds - good for another state cut. Bullard was third in 1:00.82, Marsh was fourth in 1:03.2, and Sanna was fifth in 1:04.18.

Socha's first win came in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.99 seconds. Evenson was second in 56.16. Oyemba was third in 57.7.

Ehrman earned her state cut as she won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:14.3. Arbaugh was second in 5:18.2 and Ploutz-Snyder was third in 5:23.54.

Skyline took the 200-yard freestyle, besting Saline's top team by .02 seconds. Graden, Bullard, Oyemba and Arbaugh swam for Saline. In the 100-yard backstroke, Cleason won for Skyline in 57.51, but two Hornets earned their state cut. Evenson was second in 59.3 and Amelia Hayes was third in 59.96. Caroline Klein was fifth in 1:07.28.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Socha won the breaststroke in 1:10.84 and Marsh was second in 1:11.58. Ellerie Brunty was fourth in 1:12.85.

The meet ended with Skyline taking the 400-yard freestyle by .28 seconds. Ehrman, Ploutz-Snyder, Evenson and Socha swam for Saline.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE