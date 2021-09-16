UPDATE: Water Main Break Is Repaired, Classes Resume Friday at Saline Middle School

Update 5:31 p.m.

Workers have repaired a water main that closed Saline Middle School Thursday. Regular operations resume Friday, according to a letter from Anna Britnell, spokeswoman for the district.

"Thanks to the hard work of the SAS Operations Department and strong partnership with the City of Saline, the repairs to the water main break at Saline Middle School have been completed," Britnell wrote in an email sent to the district. "Once repaired, all lines were flushed to ensure clean water and air depletion. In addition, the City of Saline ran tests to ensure the water is safe for student and staff use."

Previous report:

Saline Middle School is closed today (Thursday, Sept. 16) due to an overnight water main break.

An email from the school district said the closure was necessary so the district's operations department and city workers can make necessary repairs.

All after-school activities are canceled.

City manager Colleen O'Toole said the break was located on the district's service line, a six-inch pipe, and does not impact any other buildings, homes or businesses. The city is just aiding the district.

CORRECTION: The last sentence was corrected to say the water main break does NOT impact other buildings, homes or businesses.