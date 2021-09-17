Oktoberfest Begins Friday in Downtown Saline With German Beer and Classic Tunes
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Saline this weekend for the first time since 2019.
Here's the schedule for Friday:
5-11 p.m. - Bier Garten
$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)
- Great lineup of German & domestic brews available.
- Festival food vendors, downtown eateries, outdoor service areas with both seated dining and curbside booths, and great shops!
6:30 p.m. -Tapping of the Golden Keg Opening Ceremony
8 -11 p.m. - Live Music with Atomic Radio
For more information about Oktoberfest, click here.