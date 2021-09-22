Learn About Nocturnal Animals During a Walk at Colony Park Sept. 23

Hoo's out there? Come learn more about what is really out there after dark on Saline Recreation's nocturnal animal walk with staff from the River Raisin Watershed Council.

Bring your questions to Colony Park at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. The cost is $4 a person or $12 for a family. Register by clicking here.

What makes an animal nocturnal? What they do when everyone else is sleeping!

Guests should wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, and a face mask. All minors should be accompanied by a guardian.

All ages are welcome. Trails are natural and may be muddy and slippery.

Colony Park is located at 1012 Northview Dr..