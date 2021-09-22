News from The Saline District Library

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Visit the Saline District Library and stop by the checkout desk to get a new library card. Then you can enter a drawing for a chance to win nice gifts that support local businesses. If you already have a library card (Good for you!), refer someone else and have them enter you into the drawing when they get their new library card.

The SDL eNews, sent out twice a month, is packed with useful information. If you don't already receive it, sign up here: https://sdlmi.patronpoint.com/sdl-enews-new-subscriber-form

You can also find out about all of our upcoming programs on our Events Calendar here: https://salinelibrary.evanced.info/signup

The library gets new materials for all ages and interests all the time. You can see what's new and reserve items (new or old) through our website: https://www.salinelibrary.org/

While Washtenaw County remains at the high or substantial level of COVID transmission, face masks are required in the library for everyone aged two and older, regardless of vaccination status.