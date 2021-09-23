Cobey Pouliot, Athletic and Adventurous, Loved His Family and Friends

Cobey Pouliot, of Clinton, tragically passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 17 years of age.

Cobey brought joy to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He was one of the most caring and compassionate people you could ever meet. He cherished his friends and loved hanging out with them, playing basketball or baseball, or just hanging out. He even enjoyed working at a local fast food restaurant because some of his closest friends worked there. As much as he loved his friends, he also enjoyed time spent with family.

He cherished being with his family, goofing around with his siblings and step-siblings (Jacob, Bryanna, Logan, Grady and Dylan) or playing cards or dominoes with the adults. He loved to rough-house with his younger brother, Grady. Every time he saw Dylan, he'd affectionately muss his hair. He liked to wrestle with older brother Jacob, and he always enjoyed camping with Logan and Bryanna. He also had a special relationship with each of his grandparents, and always looked forward to visiting them.

Cobey was athletic and adventurous, never shying away from a new experience. He was passionate about anything outdoors, playing football, baseball and golf as well as going fishing and hunting. He even tried cliff jumping once. Most of all, Cobey was always cheerful and wanted everyone else around him to be happy. His easy smile and joking demeanor never failed to elicit feelings of warmth in those around him. As he grew taller than his mom, Susan, he would put his elbow on her shoulder and say, "Mom, you're short." He'd also often wrestle around with his dad, Steve. Without fail, every time he left the house he would give a big hug and say, "I love you." He had a generous spirit and never judged people. He once asked his mom for extra money for lunch so he could help out some friends at school who didn't have enough to eat. He also spent his hard-earned money gifting Grady expensive shoes for Christmas.

Cobey would always be the first to stick up for someone if he saw them being treated unfairly. Cobey's desire to make people happy and his dedication to family and friends will be his enduring legacy.

In his short time with us, he left us all better for having known him.

Cobey is survived by his mother, Susan Pouliot and step-father Lee Thomas; father, Steve Pouliot and step-mother Alyssa Pouliot, as well as brothers Jacob and Grady, step-brothers Logan and Dylan, and step-sister Bryanna.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Seating capacity at the funeral home will be limited. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in his name may be made out to Habitat for Humanity and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To sign Cobey’s guestbook, to leave a memory or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.