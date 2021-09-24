SWIM & DIVE: Hornets Buzz Past Trojans

With daily swims each day at 6 a.m., not much feels easy for the Saline girls swim and dive team right now as they prep for the post-season.

But with Monroe sending just a handful of swimmers to Thursday's dual meet at Saline High School, the Hornets swam to a lopsided 152-20 win.

The Hornets are right in the middle of the grind.

"We have two meets this week on top of nine practices, so they're in the middle of that. It's a real mental challenge, as well as physical. They're holding up well. Academically, most of them are doing pretty well," coach Todd Brunty said. "We're adapting to it. We've got an eight-week push from tomorrow for the state meet.

The Hornets won all four relays and eight different Saline girls won the eight individual events.

The meet began with Saline taking first, second and third in the 200-yard medley relays. Kylie Evenson, Megan Socha, Samantha Bullard and Samantha Graden won the event in 1:51.95. Amelia Hayes, Ellerie Brunty, Johanna Ehrman and Angelina Sanna were second in 1:52.71. Both relay teams beat the Division 1 state cut time.

Isabella Arbaugh won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.04, leading a 1-2-3 Hornet finish. Joann Oyemba and Jillian Bradin were second and third, respectively.

In the 200-yard IM, Ploutz-Snyder was first in 2:15.74. Kylie Evenson was second and Abigail Phillips was third.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Socha took first place in 25.28 - just .19 seconds ahead of Ehrman. Victoria Weeden took third.

Eight different divers from Saline competed. Alice English won with a score of 240.9. Camille Lafleur (170.55) and Payton Spence (163.06) finished second and third, respectively.

Ehrman was the only swimmer to earn her state cut in an individual event. She won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.17. Hayes was second in 1:01.6 and Courtney Marsh was third in 1:02.71.

Bullard took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.18. Ploutz-Snyder was second in 56.74 and Sophia Mattson was third in 1:08.97.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Angelina Sann was first in 5:19.5. Evenson (5:26.3) was second and Izzy Whalen (5:43.13) was third.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Socha, Arbaugh, Bullard and Hayes (1:40.37) took first in a state-qualifying time.

Three swimmers competed in the 100-yard backstroke. Nora McGillicuddy was first in 1:11.46. Stefania Lopiccolo was second and Catherine Su was third.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ellerie Brunty was first in a time of 1:11.13. Graden finished second, .19 seconds behind.

Saline relay teams finished first, second and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hayes, Ehrman, Evenson and Arbaugh won in 3:39.41 - another state-qualifying time.

