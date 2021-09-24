Call for Art at The 109

The 109 Cultural Exchange, in Saline, has announced a call for entries for solo and small group exhibitions in 2022. The call adds seven exhibitions to the 2022 calendar, in addition to already scheduled shows by artists with Salt Valley Arts, community exhibitions (like the holiday banner event, pictured), and other scheduled performance events.

Individuals—or groups of up to four artists—residing and studying in Washtenaw County (as well as Milan, Clinton, and Whitmore Lake), and 18 years of age or older, are eligible to submit two dimensional work for consideration.

The call is juried by artist, writer, and curator John Anderson. Formerly a resident of Washington, DC, his arts writing has been published by Washington City Paper, The Washington Post, Art in America, and Sculpture. His recent curatorial projects have included “Yuri Schwebler: The Spiritual Plane” at the American University Museum, Washington, DC and “Jennie Lea Knight: Women of Jefferson Place Gallery,” at Marymount University, Arlington, VA.

Founded in 2019, the 109 Cultural Exchange is a mixed-use space, which has provided homes to Saline Main Street, Salt Valley Arts, and The Saline Historical Society; hosted open mic nights, poetry slams, and art exhibitions from artists in the community; and has served as a special project meeting space for the Saline District Library, Saline Art and Culture, and other organizations.

“We’re always looking for ways to create opportunities for artists and creatives,” said Holli Andrews, executive director for Saline Main Street and founder of The 109 Cultural Exchange. “Art energizes the community and helps with the constant revitalization of downtown”

Visit the Saline Main Street blog to download the call for entry, or to learn more information. The deadline for submitting materials is October 22.